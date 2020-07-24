PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited more than 1,000 liquor establishments across Pennsylvania on Wednesday and Thursday.

Their visitations are part of an effort to ensure the establishments are following the state’s guidelines on preventing the spread of COVID-19. Officers checked 496 Pittsburgh area establishments out of their 1,804 visitations across the state. Officers say that 11 warnings related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts were issued to local liquor establishments, the most out of any region they visited in those two days. No violations were issued in Pittsburgh or any other parts of the state. In total, officers issued 42 warnings to liquor establishments across the state.

State Police say the visitations are unannounced, and efforts are mostly focused in areas with higher case rates.

If a liquor establishment was found to be in violation of the state’s guidance by Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers, it could face an administrative citation from state police. Repeated violations could lead to the establishment losing their liquor license.

Pennsylvania State Police provides details on the process on its website. Anyone wishing to issue a complaint against an establishment not following state COVID-19 guidance can call 1-800-932-0602 or report it through an online complaint form.