PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh is reporting six new coronavirus cases among students and faculty or staff.
The university updated its coronavirus numbers Friday, adding two cases in students and four in faculty or staff since last week’s update. Since June 26, 25 students and 14 faculty or staff have tested positive for coronavirus.
Pitt says the new update does not include people who have tested positive but have not been on campus in over 14 days.
“We are aware that some community members who have not been in campus facilities have tested positive. If they have contacted us, we have instructed them not to return to campus until they have been medically cleared, and we are tracking their recovery,” Pitt said.
