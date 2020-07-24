PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby is back at practice today after leaving a scrimmage early last weekend.

The Penguins tweeted a photo of their captain back out on the ice Friday morning.

Sidney Crosby back at full practice https://t.co/NmBXrQyqul — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 24, 2020

Crosby skated before the Penguins’ practice on Wednesday, but did not participate with the other players.

Sidney Crosby is back on the ice. We repeat, Sidney Crosby is back on the ice. The Penguins’ captain skated before practice today at training camp. 🙌 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 22, 2020

Last Saturday, midway through the second half of a scrimmage, Crosby left the ice and did not return.

Per Head Coach Mike Sullivan, the Penguins are not permitted to disclose injury or illness due to the NHL Return to Play Plan.

The Pens are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers on July 28 at 4 p.m. in Toronto in a scrimmage prior to their Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup with the Montreal Canadiens.

