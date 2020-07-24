CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 198 New Cases And 22 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Total Tops 7,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby is back at practice today after leaving a scrimmage early last weekend.

The Penguins tweeted a photo of their captain back out on the ice Friday morning.

Crosby skated before the Penguins’ practice on Wednesday, but did not participate with the other players.

Last Saturday, midway through the second half of a scrimmage, Crosby left the ice and did not return.

Per Head Coach Mike Sullivan, the Penguins are not permitted to disclose injury or illness due to the NHL Return to Play Plan.

The Pens are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers on July 28 at 4 p.m. in Toronto in a scrimmage prior to their Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup with the Montreal Canadiens.

