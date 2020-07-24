Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have a new addition to PNC Park.
The team unveiled a Black Lives Matter banner inside the park. The banner is hanging from PNC Park’s left-field rotunda, and the team’s logo is included on the banner.
The team tweeted a picture of the banner of Friday, saying, “Use your platform. Make a difference. #BlackLivesMatter.”
Use your platform.
Make a difference.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/QZvYS2vztC
— Pirates (@Pirates) July 24, 2020
The Boston Red Sox recently put up a Black Lives Matter billboard next to Fenway Park.
The Pirates’ Jarrod Dyson took a knee during the national anthem on Friday before the team’s opening game against the Cardinals.
You must log in to post a comment.