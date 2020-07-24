CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 198 New Cases And 22 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Total Tops 7,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have a new addition to PNC Park.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Pirates/Twitter)

The team unveiled a Black Lives Matter banner inside the park. The banner is hanging from PNC Park’s left-field rotunda, and the team’s logo is included on the banner.

The team tweeted a picture of the banner of Friday, saying, “Use your platform. Make a difference. #BlackLivesMatter.”

The Boston Red Sox recently put up a Black Lives Matter billboard next to Fenway Park.

The Pirates’ Jarrod Dyson took a knee during the national anthem on Friday before the team’s opening game against the Cardinals.

