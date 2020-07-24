PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jarrod Dyson took a knee during the national anthem before the team’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.
United.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Lw83E0m4Az
— Pirates (@Pirates) July 25, 2020
Dyson took a knee and manager Derek Shelton came over and stood next to him. The two shook hands and hugged after the anthem.
Jason Mackey, with our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, shared a video from Busch Stadium.
Here’s the video of Shelton coming over to Dyson: pic.twitter.com/7EvYzuptns
— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 24, 2020
Dyson is one of multiple MLB players who have taken a knee before or during the anthem over the last two days.
On Friday, The Pirates unveiled a Black Lives Matter banner at PNC Park.
