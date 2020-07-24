CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 198 New Cases And 22 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Total Tops 7,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have all of this year’s draft picks under contract.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool, linebacker Alex Highsmith, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., offensive linesmen Kevin Dotson, safety Antoine Brooks Jr. and defensive tackle Carlos Davis have all signed on for four years with the Steelers. The details of those contracts have not been disclosed.

