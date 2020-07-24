PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three court facilities are temporarily closed after a private attorney who tested positive for coronavirus appeared at the Allegheny County Courthouse, a district court office in North Versailles and a PFA office.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports that the attorney visited the North Versailles magistrate court on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, he was at the Allegheny County Courthouse, as well as at the Fifth Judicial District’s Protection From Abuse Department on Ross Street in downtown.

The third and firth floors of the courthouse are closed, in addition to the magistrate’s office and the PFA office.

The attorney appeared before Judge Bruce Beemer on Monday.

President Judge Kim Clark ordered the closure late Thursday night.

Court administration says all of the employees have been isolated, quarantined and contact traced, and all other buildings are safe and following CDC guidelines.

Bail hearings and motions will continue at the courthouse.

