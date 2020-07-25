PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 146 new Coronavirus cases Saturday out of 1,631 test results, and one additional death.

Of the 146 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 145 are confirmed cases and one is probable.

The county-wide total now stands at 7,161 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 2 to 98 years old with a median age of 41 years old, the health department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 7 through July 24.

Health Department officials report four more patients have been hospitalized. The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 577 patients.

Of all the hospitalized patients, 183 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 84 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 222. The latest death includes a 93-year-old with a date of death of July 17.

