Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Herman Skerlong, a local World War II veteran, remembers his service vividly.
Over Memorial Day Weekend, he and his lifelong friend Nick Scarlatelli reminisced on their days in the service.
Skerlong served in the infantry with General Patton as a machine gunner and served during the Battle of the Bulge.
On Saturday, Skerlong celebrated a major milestone – his 100th birthday.
His family celebrated the milestone with him with a surprise party.
“It’s a wonderful feeling, you’ll never know the feeling I have about something like this because it was really a big surprise to me,” Skerlong said. “I had no idea what was going on here.”
Several lawmakers, including President Trump, sent letters to Skerlong for his birthday.
You must log in to post a comment.