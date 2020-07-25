CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 146 New Cases And 4 More Hospitalizations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in locating a missing mother and her son.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police

According to police, 17-year-old Jamilah Mclean and her 1-year-old son Josiah were last seen on Friday leaving their home in East Hills around 2:00 p.m.

Jamilah is described as 5’3″, 165 pounds, with black hair in braids. She also frequently wears glasses.

Josiah is described as 2’4″, 22 pounds, and has black hair.

They are believed to be in East Hills and Braddock Hills.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

