Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in locating a missing mother and her son.
According to police, 17-year-old Jamilah Mclean and her 1-year-old son Josiah were last seen on Friday leaving their home in East Hills around 2:00 p.m.
Jamilah is described as 5’3″, 165 pounds, with black hair in braids. She also frequently wears glasses.
Josiah is described as 2’4″, 22 pounds, and has black hair.
They are believed to be in East Hills and Braddock Hills.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.