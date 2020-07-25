CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 198 New Cases And 22 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Total Tops 7,000
By Mary Ours
Filed Under:Hot Temperatures, Humidity, KDKA Weather, Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today, we turn up the heat where we will be near 90. It will feel in the 90s because of the increasing humidity.

There’s a slight chance for a stray shower south and east of the city but the chance is pretty low.

It looks like we have a few 90 degree days coming up. One of those will be tomorrow and the next possibly Monday. Monday will be the next chance for scattered showers and storms and those will lead into the start of Tuesday.

Once that system moves out, cooler more seasonable air will arrive and mainly dry conditions through the end of the week!

