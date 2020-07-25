SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two opposing rallies gather on opposite sides of the street outside of Shaler Middle School on Saturday afternoon.

The event wrapped up around 5:30.

On one side of the street, over 100 people attended a Black Lives Matter rally.

On the other, a few dozens gathered for a “Back The Blue” rally in support of law enforcement.

The two sides really only clashed through words and chants.

As Black Lives Matter attendees chanted “Black Lives Matter,” the other side responded with “all lives matter.”

There wasn’t much confrontation between the two, those attending the “Back The Blue” rally would shout as Black Lives Matter Speakers were addressing their group.

Organizers of the Black Lives Matter rally said they didn’t expect the “Back The Blue” rally to be there.

“We were proud of the people at the protest who kept their eyes on our speakers, James Brian, on Amanda Green Hawkins, and listened to their perspectives because black and brown perspectives are not uplifted in our society,” said Sophia Kachur, an organizer of the Black Lives Matter rally.

“Wake up, grow up, we’re here to support the police,” said a man at the law enforcement rally. “They are here to put their lives on the line, they don’t get paid well, they’re here to protect you.”

Shaler Police were on hand to block Mount Royal Boulevard and it has since reopened.