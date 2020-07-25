PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby has been skating the past few days while the team prepares for the Stanley Cup Qualifiers on August 1.

Despite skating, his status for the team’s pre-playoff exhibition game against Philadelphia is unknown.

“I’m hoping that I can skate with the team Monday and take it from there, but ideally I’d be able to play in that game,” Crosby said over Zoom to reporters. “If not, just kind of go a day at a time from there.”

The NHL’s Return To Play Protocol dictates that teams cannot provide specific updates regarding injuries. Crosby left the team’s first intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday, July 18.

Since then, Crosby has been skating with the team’s skill coach before practices and on Friday, he rejoined the team at practice.

“I think the fact that I’ve been able to skate for a good chunk of time will help kind of getting through that,” he said.

The Penguins will leave for Toronto tomorrow to join the “Secure Zone” and will take on the Flyers in an exhibition on Tuesday and then game one of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers against Montreal will be on August 1 at 8:00 p.m.