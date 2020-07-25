HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic still have an option to receive unemployment benefits.

Roughly 30 million Americans have been receiving a federal $600 unemployment benefit since the early days of the pandemic. While Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) ends today, the state is providing assistance through other programs. Under the Departments of Labor & Industry (L&I) and Human Services (DHS), multiple programs are available to Pennsylvanians in need, including Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance (CHIP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Child Care Works (CCW) subsidized child chare and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

“The additional unemployment funds have been a lifeline that, in many cases, may be keeping people financially stable and able to meet essential needs despite losing employment,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. “Without this income, people may not be able to make ends meet. I urge anyone who is losing their federal unemployment payment to apply for public assistance programs to see whether they may qualify.”

Financial assistance for home energy bills from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Recovery Crisis Program has been extended through August 31, 2020. The DHS also reminded that any Pennsylvanian who has lost their job due to COVID-19 or any other reason can apply for benefits on its website.