PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 133 new Coronavirus cases Sunday out of 1,750 test results, and no additional deaths.
Of the 133 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 127 are confirmed cases and 6 are probable.
The county-wide total now stands at 7,294 since March 14.
New cases range in age from 2 to 95 years with a median age of 53 years, the health department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 7 through July 25.
Health Department officials report four more patients have been hospitalized. The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 581 patients.
Of all the hospitalized patients, 183 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 84 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The death toll remains at 222 deaths.
