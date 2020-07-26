Comments
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Early Saturday morning, a local pilot took off for an important mission in Virginia.
Alan Connor and his daughter went off to pick up two rescue dogs from North Carolina. The volunteer-run was for a nationwide group called “Pilots N Paws” that helps find rescue pets new homes.
“We flew down to New River Airport, Virginia, and the dogs came from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. And there was a driver who drove them about an hour and a half and met us at the airport.”
Both dogs were taken to a local animal shelter and will be put up for adoption.
