LANCASTER COUNTY (KDKA) — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf visited staff at Lancaster Health Center.

Wolf, along with Pa. Health Secretary Rachel Levine, met with staff and urged all Pennsylvanians to keep up the fight as cases of Coronavirus rise.

“Right now, we’re trying to hold back a wave,” Wolf said. “We thought we were doing a great job, and we were. We were down to 300 to 400 new cases a day. We’re now up to 900 to 1,000 new cases a day.”

The governor also thanked staff at the health center for extra efforts to reach out to underserved communities.

“Here at Lancaster Health Center, workers have gone out of their way to reach minority and vulnerable populations,” Gov. Wolf said. “That includes the Latino community through targeted bilingual outreach and advocacy tailored to Hispanic culture. This has been key during this pandemic because it has allowed all Pennsylvanians access to COVID-19 care and testing.”

