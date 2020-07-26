HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 800 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, in addition to four more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 107,425 since Saturday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has now reached 7,118.

There are 1,028,776 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 641 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

Across the state, more than 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has nearly 25% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has 23% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

1% are ages 0-4;

More than 1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

More than 37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Breaking down age group statistics…

The Health Department says these regions have seen significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to more than 19 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to more than 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to more than 16 percent of cases so far in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in July.

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases so far in July.

The state health department numbers show there are 19,134 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 3,818 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 22,952. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,851 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,939 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: