PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Like many other experiences during this pandemic, the Pirates have now created a virtual experience.

This virtual experience attempts to bring you all the action of a day at the ballpark.

It includes some of the events fans have come to know including the pierogi race, quiz games, and a virtual t-shirt toss.

Fans will have the chance to win prizes on social media as well by testing their Pirates and baseball knowledge.

Video features that are usually played between innings inside PNC Park will be played on the Pirates social media channels and website.

Pirates president Travis Williams says while the team can’t allow fans into the games right now, it plans to do everything to bring the experience to fans at home.

This will all launch with the Pirates’ home opener Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before the game, the team plans to honor medical, healthcare workers, and first responders who have been working during the pandemic.