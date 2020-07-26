Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mother and her daughter were hospitalized following a hit-and-run collision in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood.
Police say that a woman and her four-year old daughter were hit by a car at the intersection of Belleau Drive and Belleau Street shortly before midnight Saturday night.
Police say that that the victims were taken to an area hospital and reported in stable condition.
A description of the vehicle involved has been not been given yet.
Police are investigating.
