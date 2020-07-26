Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another day with high temperatures at or slightly above 90 degrees.
Conditions will be dry and humid with plenty of sunshine.
Tomorrow, we will be at 90 degrees again and in the afternoon and evening we will see the next chance for scattered showers and storms.
Those will lead into the start of Tuesday but then we cool back down into the mid 80’s.
Once that system moves out, cooler more seasonable and less humid air will arrive.
We also don’t have the chance for showers from Wednesday through Saturday, so be sure water the lawns on those days!
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.