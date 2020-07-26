CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 146 New Cases And 4 More Hospitalizations
By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another day with high temperatures at or slightly above 90 degrees.

Conditions will be dry and humid with plenty of sunshine.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Tomorrow, we will be at 90 degrees again and in the afternoon and evening we will see the next chance for scattered showers and storms.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Those will lead into the start of Tuesday but then we cool back down into the mid 80’s.

Once that system moves out, cooler more seasonable and less humid air will arrive.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We also don’t have the chance for showers from Wednesday through Saturday, so be sure water the lawns on those days!

