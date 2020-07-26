WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg Sunday.

Police and medics were called to Ardmore Boulevard and Marlboro Avenue in Wilkinsburg around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.

Police tell KDKA a person in a Sedan shot a 27-year-old man in the head. The victim was found in his own vehicle and was transported to the hospital where he later died. Police say the Sedan fled up Marlboro Avenue. Police described the Sedan as mid-sized and greenish-silver in color. In total, eight shots were fired. Police are still searching for the suspect.

As of 12:57 p.m., police have blocked off the intersection from traffic on the Parkway ramp to Marlboro. As of 1:46 p.m., police have begun to allow some traffic to pass through the area.

Police are still at the scene as well as the medical examiner.

The Wilkinsburg exits getting off the Parkway East are blocked off. @KDKA — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 26, 2020

