PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are facing serious charges in connection with an incident that sparked controversy at a popular downtown Pittsburgh bar.

There’s a sign on the front door of 941 Saloon downtown saying that they’re closed.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward read through police paperwork and it says that these two people who are facing charges threatened to burn the saloon down and damaged a security vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, it was on June 21st when transgender female Dena Stanley came into the bar and screamed at the manager saying they needed to change their store policy or they were going to “burn the place down to the ground.”

The bar has a policy that doesn’t allow ballcaps, shorts, flip flops, or short sleeves to be worn.

Days later on June 24th, there was a protest outside of the establishment over its new dress code.

The police paperwork says protestors blocked the entrance to the bar, then duct taped the front door along with cloth pieces, not allowing anyone from inside to come out.

According to officers, there were 4 employees and 6 security personnel trapped inside.

Many were shouting threatening remarks — which was caught on video.

Police say protesters were then seen jumping on parked security vehicles and stabbing the tires.

Officers say they identified two of the protesters — Lavier Pounds and Shawn Green, better known as Lorenzo Rulli.

Stanley is facing criminal conspiracy and terroristic threat charges and Pounds is facing harassment and riot charges.