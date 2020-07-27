PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 180 new Coronavirus cases Monday out of 1,929 test results, but no additional deaths.

Of the 180 cases reported in the past 24 hours, 178 are confirmed cases and two are probable.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 7,474 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 2 to 101 years with a median age of 45 years, the Health Department said. The date of positive tests ranged from July 9 through July 26.

Health Department officials report two more patients have been hospitalized. The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 583 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 184 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 84 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll 222 deaths.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the 147 newly-reported cases:

00-04 2

05-12 6

13-18 9

19-24 19

25-49 65

50-64 41

65+ 38

This the the gender breakdown:

Females 98

Males 82

Health officials say, as of Sunday, 104,458 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

