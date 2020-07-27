CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — The first 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Ohio.
It will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, announced Monday in a release. It will be Sept. 29 at Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at the university’s Health Education Campus in Cleveland.
“This pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of health care and scientific discovery in unprecedented ways. To have the presidential candidates discuss these issues in our innovative learning space represents a tremendous opportunity for both institutions – and our entire region,” Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., and Case Western Reserve University President Barbara R. Snyder said in a joint statement.
Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic stepped in after the University of Notre Dame withdrew due to coronavirus concerns with its upcoming fall semester.
The release says whether an audience will be present depends “on the status of the pandemic as the event draws closer.”
