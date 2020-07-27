Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Gregory Polanco has been cleared to play once again.
Your Bucs are home and @El_Coffee‘s back.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/t4ZscbFykN
— Pirates (@Pirates) July 27, 2020
In a tweet from the Pirates’ official account, they listed Polanco as a designated hitter in their starting lineup for tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Polanco tested positive for the Coronavirus on July 17. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Polanco passed enough negative tests for COVID-19 in order to be cleared for practice.
