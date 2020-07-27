BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police K-9 Ciro passed away today, according to the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office.
Ciro served eight years with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office and won multiple awards, according to the sheriff’s office.
“He was surrounded by his family and close law enforcement friends as we had a private gathering and sent him with an officer’s escort, led by Trooper Mike Brown and Officer Jim Brown, jr. of Aliquippa,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office says that if you would like to pass along your condolences, you can comment on the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page or mail them to the Office at 810 Third Street, Beaver Pa 15009, Attn: Deputy Jim Brown.
