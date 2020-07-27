HARRISBURG/PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued 18 warnings related to Coronavirus mitigation efforts to liquor establishments in the Pittsburgh area from July 24 to July 26.

Establishments in the Pittsburgh area have received in the most warnings from liquor control enforcement officers in the last two reports. In last week’s report, 11 warnings were issued to liquor establishments in the area. In total, officers issued 64 warnings to businesses over the weekend, including Friday. Officers visited 1,709 total businesses across the state from July 24 to July 26. Officials did not disclose which businesses they visited or which ones received warnings in their report.

State Police say the visitations are unannounced, and efforts are mostly focused in areas with higher case rates.

If a liquor establishment was found to be in violation of the state’s guidance by Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers, it could face an administrative citation from state police. Repeated violations could lead to the establishment losing their liquor license.

State Police say the following are required of businesses:

Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.

Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

Pennsylvania State Police provides details on the process on its website. Anyone wishing to issue a complaint against an establishment not following state COVID-19 guidance can call 1-800-932-0602 or report it through an online complaint form.