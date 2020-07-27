PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins left Pittsburgh on Sunday, traveling to Toronto, where they will compete in the qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins are set to begin play on Saturday, August 1 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Before departing for Toronto, the Penguins set their 31-player traveling roster. The roster includes:

Forwards: Anthony Angello, Zach Aston-Reese, Teddy Blueger, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Patric Hornqvist, Adam Johnson, Sam Lafferty, Evgeni Malkin, Patrick Marleau, Jared McCann, Evan Rodrigues, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary, Brandon Tanev, Phil Varone, Jason Zucker

Defensemen: Kevin Czuczman, Brian Dumoulin, Jack Johnson, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Kris Letang, John Marino, Marcus Pettersson, Juuso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel, Justin Schultz

Goaltenders: Casey DeSmith, Tristan Jarry, Emil Larmi, Matt Murray

The Penguins will be staying in a secure zone in Toronto along with players from the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, and Philadelphia Flyers.