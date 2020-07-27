CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Cases, Total Rises To 7,474
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Restaurant and bar owners across the state are taking their fight to Harrisburg.

On Tuesday, several state associations are set to meet with a group of House Republicans.

Industry leaders say all the changing restrictions could put restaurants out of business, and they’re asking for a recovery package.

