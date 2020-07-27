Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Restaurant and bar owners across the state are taking their fight to Harrisburg.
On Tuesday, several state associations are set to meet with a group of House Republicans.
Industry leaders say all the changing restrictions could put restaurants out of business, and they’re asking for a recovery package.
