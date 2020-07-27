PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year will be a little bit different, but today is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ home opener.

With no fans allowed in the stands, people will have to change the way they cheer on the team.

Restaurants like McFadden’s and Mike’s Beer Bar haven’t had any baseball games this summer to attract fans, but that changes today.

Outdoor seating has been set up at these restaurants to give fans a chance to be close to the ballpark for the home opener.

There is the expectation that some fans will still come to town and grab some food as the ballgame happens across the street.

The Pirates are also trying to give fans the opportunity to have the game day experience at home.

Launching today is the Pirates’ virtual fan experience.

It’s intended to replicate the same atmosphere fans get inside PNC Park.

It will include the Pierogi race, quiz games, and even a virtual t-shirt toss.

Fans will have the chance to win prizes on social media by testing their Pirates and baseball trivia.

Video features that are played between innings will also be played on the Pirates website and social media channels.

Before tonight’s game, the Pirates plan to honor local healthcare workers, medical professionals, and first responders who have been working during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight’s home opener starts at 7:05 p.m.

Left hander Steven Brault is the expected starter for the Pirates and hopes to get the Bucs their second win of the season.

In his career against the Brewers, he is 1-3 in 10 starts.