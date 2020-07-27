CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 133 New Cases And 4 More Hospitalizations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year old girl.

Police say that Daitarra Rippy is 5’4”, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair that is usually worn in a ponytail.

She was last seen in the Beltzhoover area of Pittsburgh around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Police ask you to call 911 if you have seen her.

