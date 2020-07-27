Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year old girl.
Police say that Daitarra Rippy is 5’4”, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair that is usually worn in a ponytail.
Police seek the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.
Daitarra Rippy is 5’4”, 100 pounds, w/ black hair usually worn in a ponytail.
She was last seen in the Beltzhoover area around 9:30 p.m. on July 26 wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
Seen her? Call 911. pic.twitter.com/gxKqDhCcrs
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 27, 2020
She was last seen in the Beltzhoover area of Pittsburgh around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
Police ask you to call 911 if you have seen her.
You must log in to post a comment.