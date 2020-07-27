PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed Arrion Springs on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Steelers announced the news on Monday. The NFL says the list was created for a player who either tests positive for coronavirus or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 27, 2020
Springs was signed by the Steelers as a free agent on April 16. The defensive back played with the Los Angeles Wildcats during the 2020 XFL season.
He was signed by Kansas City as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He has also spent time with the Browns, Saints, Raiders and Chargers.
