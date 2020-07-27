PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive end Stephon Tuitt made his stance about kneeling during the national anthem clear in a series of tweets Monday.

Tuitt says he will not kneel, according to his tweet Monday.

“Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that. My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now,” Tuitt said in a tweet.

Tuitt also commented on income issues in his tweets.

Stop letting the world masculinity blind you that’s my spill for Monday. If you need help talk to me I have over 80 percent of my wealth while helping my mother and created Financial securities for my kids and wife. I will not judge. I’m not secretive I will help. — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) July 27, 2020

Yesterday, former NFL player and coach Mike Ditka called kneeling for the national anthem “disrepectful.” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he will support any player’s decision to kneel last month.