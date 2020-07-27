PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most of the day will be dry with evening storms after 7:00 p.m. expected for most.
The exception will be for places north of I-80, where a severe weather chance will begin as soon as 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.
Strong wind is the key concern for places north of I-80, with everyone else also seeing a chance for isolated flooding due to potential downpours.
Rain showers will continue overnight, with cooler air in place for the rest of the week.
There will be low rain chances in place for most of the work week with a quick moving system likely to impact us on Thursday afternoon.
There will also be a chance for storms over the weekend.
