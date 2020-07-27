CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 133 New Cases And 4 More Hospitalizations
By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most of the day will be dry with evening storms after 7:00 p.m. expected for most.

The exception will be for places north of I-80, where a severe weather chance will begin as soon as 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Strong wind is the key concern for places north of I-80, with everyone else also seeing a chance for isolated flooding due to potential downpours.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Rain showers will continue overnight, with cooler air in place for the rest of the week.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

There will be low rain chances in place for most of the work week with a quick moving system likely to impact us on Thursday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

There will also be a chance for storms over the weekend.

