HAMPTON, N.h. (KDKA) — Planet Fitness announced it will require all its guests and members to wear masks at all times inside its facilities.

The new mask rule for gym patrons will take effect on August 1. The company already says it already instituted a mandatory mask rule for employees. The company has 1,450 locations open across 46 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, and Australia. There are at least 20 locations in the Pittsburgh area.

“As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, amid an ongoing global health crisis, wellness has never been as essential to our collective community as it is today,” said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. “Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the healthcare delivery system, providing much needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy. Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before.”

The company says it has taken extra safety precautions on behalf of its employees and patrons, including new cleaning policies, physical distancing measures, a touchless check-in method and a Crowd Meter tool to allow people to see how many patrons are in the gym at any given time.