Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Police officers responded to reports of a person having been shot in the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street after 2:00 a.m. early Monday morning.
Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was conscious and breathing.
Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.
Police are investigating.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.