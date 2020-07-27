CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 133 New Cases And 4 More Hospitalizations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to reports of a person having been shot in the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street after 2:00 a.m. early Monday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was conscious and breathing.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police are investigating.

