Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
MERCER/FARRELL/NEW WILMINGTON (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Mercer, Farrell and New Wilmington.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Farrell PA, New Wilmington PA, Mercer PA until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fYBIpv9qWX
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 27, 2020
The warning will be in effect until 5:45 p.m. today.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
You must log in to post a comment.