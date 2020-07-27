The world may look a little different right now, but one thing hasn’t changed: the Alzheimer’s Association’s commitment to ending Alzheimer’s. This year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Pittsburgh is everywhere — on every city sidewalk, track and trail near you.

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony & 10 a.m. Walk

Health and safety are top priorities, so this year’s event won’t be a large in-person gathering — instead, participants are invited to walk in small teams of friends and family while others in various communities do the same. All walks and fundraising work toward the same thing: a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Registering for a Walk is free, yet, all participants are encouraged to raise funds that will advance the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association by enabling critical care and support services and advancing research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

How to Participate in 3 Easy Steps:

1. Register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Pittsburgh HERE

Sign up as a Team Captain, team member or an individual.

2. Start fundraising and spread the word.

We’ll provide tips and coaching every step of the way, including easy ways to raise funds online.

3. Join the Alzheimer’s Association on Walk Day.

Take part in an interactive online experience, then walk in your community.