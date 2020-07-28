BLOOMSBURG (KDKA) — The 2020 Bloomsburg Fair has been canceled due to Coronavirus concerns.

The fair’s organizers made the announcement on the fair’s Facebook page Tuesday.

You can read the Bloomsburg Fair’s entire statement below:

“In these uncertain and ever-changing times, the board members of the Bloomsburg Fair Association found it necessary to gather and interpret vast amounts of information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Any decision that will ultimately affect thousands of people and an entire region should not be made casually. Each year the Fair is responsible to our 1,100 vendors, thousands of exhibitors, many local artists, our generous sponsors, and the families that enter our gates in search of education, fun, and memories that last a lifetime.

After much deliberation, local community concerns and concerns from local government, the board has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Bloomsburg Fair. This was a very difficult decision, but our concern for the health and safety of our community outweighs our desire to host this years fair. The Bloomsburg Fair Association is committed to the overall well being of the entire region, and we do not wish to put anyone in jeopardy in order to open our gates. We will, instead, take this time to make improvements, train staff, and look to the future.

We are already busy planning the 2021 Bloomsburg Fair, which will be full of exciting opportunities for our visitors. Many entertainers have already agreed to perform on our Grandstand stage in 2021, new and impressive free entertainment is planned, many innovative surprises will delight families, and, of course, all of our traditional food, livestock, and educational opportunities will be available for all to experience at our 2021 Bloomsburg Fair, to be held from September 24 through October 2. So, although many in our community will miss the fair, we look forward to providing a safe, secure and healthy event next year!”