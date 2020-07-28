PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beginning on Friday, July 31, Allegheny County will be baiting raccoons in the area to ensure the animals receive vaccinations for rabies.

The county says that this program has been effective at reducing human and pet exposures to rabies over the past 19 years.

Employees and volunteers from the Allegheny County Health Department and the United States Department of Agriculture will be distributing the vaccine containing baits for just over two weeks.

The baits will be delivered by hand from vehicles on the ground as well as by helicopters from the air.

The county says that helicopters will move slowly traveling North to South and will be traveling over residential areas.

The county is asking the word of the program to be spread to limit the alarming of residents.

Baiting by hand via ground vehicles will take place from July 31 through August 10.

Helicopter aerial baiting will take place from August 10 through August 17.