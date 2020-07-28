Comments
RICHFIELD, Mn. (KDKA) — Best Buy has announced it will close all its stores for Thanksgiving this year.
“As always, customers will still be able to shop on BestBuy.com and via the Best Buy app,” the company said in a release. “Although this holiday season may certainly look different, we’re ready to once again be there for our customers how, when and where they need us, during the most exciting time of the year.”
Best Buy has three store locations in the Pittsburgh area.
You must log in to post a comment.