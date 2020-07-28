FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Fayette County has announced it will operate on limited hours after multiple county employees have tested positive for Coronavirus.
The new rule will take effect tomorrow at 8 a.m.
Effective tomorrow, July 29, 2020, all Fayette County offices will begin operating on a restricted basis. The Courthouse will be closed to the general public, and the county court system will operate on a limited basis. These measures will remain in effect until August 13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/iJ91WVwzrk
— Fayette County PA (@FayetteCoPA) July 28, 2020
The Fayette County Courthouse will not be available to the general public and have restricted hours. Criminal Court Week for August has been canceled.
RELATED STORY
- Multiple Inmates And Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus At Fayette County Prison, Criminal Trials Suspended For The Month Of August
Fayette County officials say that they are taking extra santiation measures in county offices. The restrictions will remain in place until August 13.
No criminal trials are scheduled for the month of August.
You must log in to post a comment.