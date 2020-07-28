CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 7 More Deaths, 20 New Hospitalizations, Total Countywide Cases Grow To 7,593
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Fayette County, Local News, Local TV

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Fayette County has announced it will operate on limited hours after multiple county employees have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The new rule will take effect tomorrow at 8 a.m.

The Fayette County Courthouse will not be available to the general public and have restricted hours. Criminal Court Week for August has been canceled.

Fayette County officials say that they are taking extra santiation measures in county offices. The restrictions will remain in place until August 13.

No criminal trials are scheduled for the month of August.

