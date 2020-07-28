PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for two young women accused of spray-painting downtown businesses during a protest.
The suspects were caught on surveillance footage during the downtown Pittsburgh protest on May 30.
Multiple businesses were spray-painted between the 600-900 blocks of Grant Street.
One of the suspects was wearing a striped top, black cut-off jean shorts, glasses and a mask around her neck. The other had on a burgundy tank top, gray/black patterned shorts and a black mask.
Anyone with information on the women is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Damage Assessment and Accountability Task Force at 412-323-7800 or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.
Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged more than businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.
The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.
