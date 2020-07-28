PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have charged a man from Honduras with sexually assaulting a teenager while she was swimming at a state park.

Noe Ivan Soto Alvarez, 41, who currently lives in Braddock, is charged with indecent assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Alvarez was with swimming with a group of men at Keystone State Park on the afternoon of July 19 when the alleged incident happened.

Investigators say Alvarez separated from the rest of his group and started swimming around a raft that had multiple children on it.

Police say a teenage girl fell off the raft and Alvarez allegedly grabbed her around the chest and began inappropriately touching her.

The victim’s mother pulled her away from the suspect. The criminal complaint says when the two got out of the water; Alvarez followed them up to the shallows.

While looking for the victim’s father, the mother and daughter encountered a park ranger on the beach, who then held the group of men in the area while state police responded.

The group told investigators they were traveling roofers.

The criminal complaint reports that the victim was able to identify the suspect. He was not able to provide any legal documentation for his status in the United States.

Immigration agents are now part of the investigation.

Alvarez is in the Westmoreland County Prison. Investigators say he is being viewed right now as a flight risk.