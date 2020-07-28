BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Patients at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center were given the experimental drug hydroxychloroquine without approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The news came from a report released Tuesday by the state. Brighton Rehab had one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country, and a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the nursing home.
The new report from the state says hydroxychloroquine and zinc were given to 205 of the 435 residents. The treatment is not approved by the FDA.
According to the report, the Beaver County nursing home failed to get permission from the state Department of Health.
During the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has touted the drug as a treatment method. Clinical trials found it is not effective.
