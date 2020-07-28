TORONTO (KDKA) — The Penguins and Flyers took a united stand before their exhibition game for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

The teams took a stand “against social injustices, racism and hate,” according to the Penguins’ verified Twitter account. The players stood side by side on the blue lines before the game.

The Penguins and Flyers, two of the fiercest rivals in sports, united in solidarity this afternoon, to stand up against social injustice, racism, and hate. The teams stood as one across each club’s respective blue lines prior to today’s game. pic.twitter.com/HPi36959Ns — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 28, 2020

“The Penguins and Flyers, two of the fiercest rivals in sports, united in solidarity this afternoon, to stand up against social injustice, racism, and hate,” the Penguins posted. “The teams stood as one across each club’s respective blue lines prior to today’s game.”

The Flyers also shared a picture of the moment, saying on their verified Twitter account, “The Flyers and Penguins stand in solidarity that black lives matter.”

The Flyers and Penguins stand in solidarity that black lives matter. pic.twitter.com/GLv8xjpT3e — x-Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 28, 2020

Tuesday’s game is the first of 12 exhibition games being put on by the NHL.

The Penguins open the qualifying round Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens in Toronto.