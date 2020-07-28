Comments
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State’s president will host a virtual town hall event to provide updates on the university’s plan for the fall semester.
President Eric Barron will be joined by other school leaders on Thursday to discuss plans for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing, surveillance, contact tracing and campus safety protocol, among other things.
“The university has been solidifying various critical elements to support our Back to State plan, and we look forward to updating our undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty and staff, across all of our campuses and communities on our preparations and plans for the upcoming semester,” Barron said in a release.
