HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says overdose deaths are down throughout Pennsylvania.
Preliminary data shows 4,422 deaths in 2018 and 4,348 deaths in 2019 and more than 19 percent fewer deaths since 2017, which had 5,396 deaths.
Data shows 3,485 of 4,348 drug-related deaths in 2019 were connected to opioids. The state says on average, approximately 12 Pennsylvanians died from a drug overdose every day last year.
Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine says the overdose crisis hasn’t gone away, and that we need to continue to fight it even during the coronavirus pandemic.
