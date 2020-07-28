PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Wolf administration has announced a new resource for long-term care facilities dealing with Coronavirus outbreaks.
The state is making 24/7 call centers available to them.
Regional health care systems will run and staff the call centers.
They aim to help facilities care for and protect residents and staff.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “We are pleased to offer this service to assist long-term care facilities who are in need of assistance as they protect their residents and staff. The support from the RRHCPs (Regional Response Health Collaboration) are essential as we see cases start to increase across the state, and prepare for a potential second wave in the fall. We are committed to ensuring that long-term care facilities are safe and protecting the health and wellbeing of Pennsylvanians.”
Here are the call center numbers by region:
UPMC
Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Venango
412-648-6714
Allegheny Health Network
Armstrong, Beaver, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson
866-496-1766
UPMC/Allegheny Health Network
Allegheny, Butler, Cambria, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington, Westmoreland
412-648-6714 or 866-496-1766
LECOM Health
Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Warren
814-451-1595
Thomas Jefferson University/Mainline Health
Berks, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia*
215-395-8548
*Philadelphia county is split as follows:
• Thomas Jefferson/Mainline Health – Bustleton, Cedarbrook/Mt. Airy, Center City, Chestnut Hill, East Falls, East Germantown, East Passyunk, Faimount, Frankford, Germantown, Girard Estates, Kensington, Old City/Center city, Penny Pack, Penny Pack Park, Point Breeze, Rhawnhurst, Somerton and West Torresdale
• University of Pennsylvania/Temple University Hospital – East Oak Lane, Fairmount, Fox Chase, Kingsessing, Ogontz, Olney, Overbrook, Roxborough, Tioga/Hunting Park, West Mount Airy, West Phila and Wynnefield
Lehigh Valley Health Network
Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill 888-402-5846, option 3
Geisinger
Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming
570-271-6009
University of Pennsylvania/Temple University Hospital
Bucks, Chester, Lancaster, Philadelphia*
215-707-1300
Penn State Health
Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York
717-265-8577
The residents of nursing and personal care facilities have been found to be very vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19.
The Health Department calculates more than 45,000 Pennsylvanians live in more than 1,200 personal care homes and assisted living residences, and more than 80,000 residents live in 693 nursing facilities throughout the state.
You must log in to post a comment.